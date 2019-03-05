Serie A leaders Juventus go 16 points clear of Napoli

Juventus weathered a second-half onslaught at Napoli to win 2-1 and stretch their lead at the top to 16 points.

Massimiliano Allegri's unbeaten leaders have now as good as sealed their eighth straight Serie A title after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) match which looked dead at half-time with Juve two goals and a man up at the San Paolo Stadium.

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic swept home his free-kick opener in the 28th minute, which came immediately after Napoli had goalkeeper Alex Meret sent off for slicing down Cristiano Ronaldo.

Emre Can added the second from a corner-kick 11 minutes later, but Pjanic's second yellow card for handling a Napoli pass gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

They were back in the game in the 61st minute when Jose Callejon tapped home Lorenzo Insigne's cross.

"I fell asleep, I should have replaced Pjanic when he had the first card. He was at risk, but I didn't expect him to handle," said Allegri. - AFP

OTHER RESULT: Atalanta 3 Fiorentina 1