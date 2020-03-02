Serie A at risk of not finishing due to coronavirus: Inter chief

The Serie A season runs the risk of not finishing if more matches are postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Inter Milan's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said yesterday.

Inter's match at Juventus, which was to have been played this morning, was one of five which were postponed by Serie A on Saturday.

The games, all in regions where sporting events have been banned by the government, had been due to be played behind closed doors.

Italy has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the contagion came to light in wealthy northern regions on Feb 20. At least 29 people have died.

Inter's match at home to Sampdoria was one of four which were postponed last Sunday and Marotta said a crowded fixture list meant they were running out of dates to restage the games.

"If more matches are called off then, yes, we run that risk," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if the championship might not finish.

He added that, because some matches had been postponed and others had not, the "balance of the championship has been altered", adding: "It's a distorted tournament. You just need to think of injuries and suspensions. And there is the psychological aspect when you look at the standings."

Third-placed Inter's two postponements have caused them to drop eight points behind leaders Lazio who have played and won two games during the same period.

Lazio's matches - away to Genoa last Sunday and at home to Bologna on Saturday - were in regions unaffected by coronavirus.

"I am worried about Inter's game against Sassuolo next Sunday," added Marotta. "How do we deal with that? We can't play behind closed doors because it would be absurd to use a measure one week that we didn't use the week before... I can't see a solution."