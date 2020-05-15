Serie A set to return on June 13

The head of Italy's Olympic committee (Coni) said yesterday that there is a "99 per cent" chance that the government will allow the Serie A football league to resume on June 13.

However, Coni president Giovanni Malago said he could not predict whether clubs would be able to complete the season.

Serie A clubs voted on Wednesday to set June 13 as the resumption date for the league, which has been suspended since March 9, although the final decision rests with the government.

99% CHANCE

"I'd say there is a 99 per cent chance that Serie A can resume on June 13," Malago told state broadcaster Rai.

"(But) to talk about the chances of it finishing, you would need a crystal ball."

Serie A still has 12 rounds of matches to play, plus several outstanding games postponed from earlier rounds.