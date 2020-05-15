Serie A set to return on June 13
The head of Italy's Olympic committee (Coni) said yesterday that there is a "99 per cent" chance that the government will allow the Serie A football league to resume on June 13.
However, Coni president Giovanni Malago said he could not predict whether clubs would be able to complete the season.
Serie A clubs voted on Wednesday to set June 13 as the resumption date for the league, which has been suspended since March 9, although the final decision rests with the government.
99% CHANCE
"I'd say there is a 99 per cent chance that Serie A can resume on June 13," Malago told state broadcaster Rai.
"(But) to talk about the chances of it finishing, you would need a crystal ball."
Serie A still has 12 rounds of matches to play, plus several outstanding games postponed from earlier rounds.
Malago said the government might review its stance on quarantining the whole team, should a player test positive upon the league's resumption. - REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home
Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday, and the assailants got away with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables, British media reported.
Alli, 24, and his adopted brother Harry Hickford were reportedly hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player's home in Barnet and threatened them.
"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted.
"They did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue."
Alli and Hickford's girlfriends as well as a friend were also in the house when the incident occurred, the reports said, adding that the occupants were playing cards when the robbers broke in.
"Thank you for all the messages," Alli wrote on Twitter. "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."
Alli reported for training with Spurs yesterday, ahead of a possible resumption of English Premier League matches next month amid the coronavirus pandemic. - REUTERS
