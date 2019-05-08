Serie A top-four race hots up after Milan's heated win

AC Milan revived their Champions League hopes with a 2-1 win over Bologna yesterday morning (Singapore time), when three players were sent off and coach Gennaro Gattuso and his player Tiemoue Bakayoko were involved in a bust-up.

Gattuso's side returned to fifth place - three points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League berth - with three games left to play.

Champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already assured of Champions League football, but the battle for the final two spots remains tight with Inter Milan on 63 points, followed by Atalanta (62), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).

Goals by Suso and Fabio Borini were enough to secure the win, although Mattia Destro pulled one back for Bologna. Milan's Lucas Paqueta was dismissed on 75 minutes before Bologna's Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks were sent off.

There was also pitchside drama.

Bakayoko was instructed to replace the injured Lucas Biglia, but Gattuso decided to send another substitute Jose Mauri after the on-loan Chelsea player showed little enthusiasm in his warm up.