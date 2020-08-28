Several Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for Covid-19, reported the British media.

The Daily Mail reported that Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori were said to be in self-isolation after they were pictured on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, before pre-season training began last week.

Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson and Michy Batshuayi were also staying away from training. It was not known which players have contracted the virus.