Several Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19
Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for Covid-19, reported the British media.
The Daily Mail reported that Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori were said to be in self-isolation after they were pictured on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, before pre-season training began last week.
Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson and Michy Batshuayi were also staying away from training. It was not known which players have contracted the virus.
Meanwhile, Chelsea announced the signing of Nice defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer yesterday, but the 21-year-old will be loaned out next term. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now