Several Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19: Reports

Chelsea begin the new season against Brighton on Sept 14.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 27, 2020 03:42 pm

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for Covid-19, reported the British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other English Premier League clubs to report positive Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard’s side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14. – REUTERS

Thiago Silva underwent a medical in London on Thursday and is expected to sign a two-year deal with Chelsea.
Paris Saint-Germain say goodbye to Chelsea-bound Thiago Silva

