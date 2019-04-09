Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros has leukaemia

Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros announced yesterday morning (Singapore time) that he has chronic leukaemia, but says the condition is under control and will not prevent him continuing in his job.

The 63-year-old, who took over last month after Pablo Machin was sacked, was speaking after Sevilla's 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

"I have chronic leukaemia," Caparros said in the post-match press conference. "I have caught it early and can live a normal life.

"I want to enjoy my job and for everyone to stay calm.

"I've had no treatment and am grateful for the club giving me the opportunity (to continue coaching)."

Previously Sevilla's sporting director, Caparros is now acting as coach until the end of the season, with the team winning four of his six games in charge.