Sevilla go top after narrow win

Sevilla scrambled to the top of La Liga with a scrappy 1-0 victory at home to Real Valladolid on Sunday, moving one point clear of champions Barcelona.

Pablo Machin's side knew a win would take them top after Barca drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and they seized an unconvincing success, thanks to a close-range header from Portuguese forward Andre Silva on the half-hour mark.

Sevilla prevailed after the visitors' forward Enes Unal had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

It also took a flying save from home goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to prevent substitute Unal equalising in stoppage time.

Sevilla lead the standings on 26 points after 13 games, jumping ahead of Barca, who have 25. Atletico are third on 24, with stuttering European champions Real Madrid sitting sixth on 20 after Saturday's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Eibar.