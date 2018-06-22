Sex for Iceland players is okay - as long as it's with their wives

Iceland's players will be allowed to have sex ahead of their World Cup match against Nigeria, as long as it's with their wives, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said yesterday.

When an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said, laughing: "For the time being, yes."

Hallgrimsson interjected: "At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it's bullshit."

Iceland's players were due to be reunited with their families yesterday in Volgograd where they face Nigeria today in Group D, with one eye on the knockout phase after an impressive 1-1 draw with Argentina last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson has not recovered from the calf injury he picked up against Argentina and is set to miss today's clash with Nigeria.

Coach Hallgrimsson said yesterday that the injury means he will make changes to his line-up but boldly predicted his side would beat the Super Eagles.

"We expect to win," Hallgrimsson said after a brief training session.