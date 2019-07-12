Shake-up in store for Australian football
Football Federation of Australia (FFA) chief executive David Gallop announced yesterday he will retire at the end of the year, as the governing body restructures to give clubs more say in running the game.
Gallop, who has held the top job in Australian football for seven years, linked his decision to the planned shake-up which will reduce the chief executive's role.
Under the proposal, a new organisation, made up largely of representation from the clubs, will govern the A-League, women's league and youth leagues as they move away from FFA's control. - AFP
