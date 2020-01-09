Shanghai to stage 2021 Club World Cup final

Shanghai will host the opening ceremony and final of the expanded 2021 Club World Cup in China, state media said.

Eight Chinese cities will stage matches for the Fifa-organised tournament, which will, for the first time, involve 24 teams rather than the current seven.

Chinese sports authorities officially launched preparations on Tuesday for the Club World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The other cities staging Club World Cup matches in June and July 2021 are Tianjin, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang, Jinan, Hangzhou and Dalian.