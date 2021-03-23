Sharing of scoring load in 6-1 win pleases Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman emphasised the importance of easing the scoring burden on Lionel Messi, after his side's away hammering of Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time) with four different goalscorers.

Messi did manage to net twice to take his tally to 23 league goals this season, but attackers Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also got on the scoresheet, while right-back Sergino Dest scored a brace of his own against the fifth-placed team.

"It's important for players other than Leo to score. That way it's much harder to defend against us," Koeman said.

"The most important thing today was the image we gave, it proved that we will go all out to try and win everything we can."

Barca head into the international break trailing leaders Atletico Madrid by four points, while they are two points ahead of Real Madrid in what looks set to be a thrilling three-way tilt for the title with 10 games left.