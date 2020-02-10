Football

Sheffield United close in on Chelsea with Bournemouth win

Substitute John Lundstram scoring Sheffield United's late winner against Bournemouth. PHOTO: REUTERS
Match Report
Feb 10, 2020 06:00 am

Sheffield United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea after a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last night.

The Blades recovered from going 1-0 down after Callum Wilson's 13th-minute opener and hit back with goals by Billy Sharp in first-half added time and substitute John Lundstram six minutes from time.

                      EPL
SHEFFIELD UNITED BOURNEMOUTH
2 1
(Billy Sharp 45+2, John Lundstram 84) (Callum Wilson 13)

Manchester City's clash with West Ham United was called off due to Storm Ciara.

Dortmund must 'win dirty': Can

