Sheffield United close in on Chelsea with Bournemouth win
Sheffield United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea after a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last night.
The Blades recovered from going 1-0 down after Callum Wilson's 13th-minute opener and hit back with goals by Billy Sharp in first-half added time and substitute John Lundstram six minutes from time.
|SHEFFIELD UNITED
|BOURNEMOUTH
|2
|1
|(Billy Sharp 45+2, John Lundstram 84)
|(Callum Wilson 13)
Manchester City's clash with West Ham United was called off due to Storm Ciara.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now