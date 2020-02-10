Sheffield United close in on Chelsea with Bournemouth win

Sheffield United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea after a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last night.

The Blades recovered from going 1-0 down after Callum Wilson's 13th-minute opener and hit back with goals by Billy Sharp in first-half added time and substitute John Lundstram six minutes from time.

EPL SHEFFIELD UNITED BOURNEMOUTH 2 1 (Billy Sharp 45+2, John Lundstram 84) (Callum Wilson 13)

Manchester City's clash with West Ham United was called off due to Storm Ciara.