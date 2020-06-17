Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hopes Blades retain sharp edge

Sheffield United have defied expectations in the English Premier League this season, and manager Chris Wilder is hoping his team have enough left in the tank to make their campaign a truly memorable one by qualifying for European competition.

The newly promoted Blades were widely tipped for relegation, but have consistently punched above their weight and sit seventh in the table, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

They resume their campaign at relegation-threatened Aston Villa tomorrow morning (Singapore time), having not played since the league was suspended three months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Three months without football has been hard on a personal level, I've been a nightmare," Wilder told the Times.

"(As a team) we've just got to make sure we've got some fuel in the tank for the Ford Fiesta and the tyres are pumped up.

"With a bit of luck, we push the Lamborghinis close. Hopefully, we can turn a fabulous season into a memorable one."

The 52-year-old added that his message to players was that this was a "pause" and it wasn't a period for downing tools.