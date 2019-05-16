Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wins award

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder beat off competition from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp to win the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year award on Tuesday.

Wilder, 51, led the Blades to second place in the Championship behind Norwich City, whose German manager Daniel Farke was also on the shortlist, to earn promotion to the English Premier League.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and England coach Gareth Southgate presented the award on behalf of the LMA at an awards dinner.

Guardiola was named EPL Manager of the Year after City finished a point above Liverpool to become the first team retain the title in a decade.