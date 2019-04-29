Sheffield United, Norwich City earn EPL promotion

Sheffield United's promotion to the English Premier League was confirmed last night, after Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa allowed Aston Villa to score in a remarkable 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds fell five points behind the Blades with just one game remaining after the hosts stood aside to let Albert Adomah run from kick-off and equalise.

Leeds had taken the lead through Mateusz Klich, while Villa's Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Bielsa had been confronted by Villa assistant boss John Terry as players on the field and both benches clashed following Klich's controversial opener. Villa's Anwar El Ghazi was sent off in the melee.