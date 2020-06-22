Sheffield United's wretched restart continues

Sheffield United's wretched return to English Premier League action continued last night as they were beaten 3-0 at St James' Park yesterday.

The Blades drew 0-0 with Aston Villa last week after a goalline technology error denied them all three points.

Yesterday, it was an error of judgment that cost Chris Wilder's side.

Defender John Egan was given his marching orders in the 50th minute after collecting his second booking.

It took the Magpies just five minutes to capitalise as Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring in Newcastle's first game since March.

Matt Ritchie doubled Newcastle's lead on 69 minutes before Joelinton rounded off the scoring nine minutes later.