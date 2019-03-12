Sheringham: Only titles will make Kane stay at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur must start winning trophies if they are to convince their talisman Harry Kane, 25, that his future lies at the club, former England striker Teddy Sheringham said yesterday.

Sheringham, who spent seven seasons at Spurs in two spells without winning a trophy, went on to win six following a switch to Manchester United - which included the famous Treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

"There is going to come a time in Harry's career when he is going to say, 'I can't be a nearly man any more, we have to go one step further for me to win things in my football career,'" Sheringham told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You don't get any younger in football and it's amazing how quickly it flies by. Harry will want to win stuff, he will be wanting to play at the very top...