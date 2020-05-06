Shorter games an option on resumption: PFA chief

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor said clubs should discuss the idea of playing halves of less than 45 minutes when matches resume after the coronavirus suspension, to help players manage their workload.

Taylor, who said mid-June was the earliest realistic restart, told the BBC yesterday that besides health concerns, steps to reduce player fatigue in a potentially cramped schedule should also be considered.

"We know what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put ... the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way, with talks of neutral stadiums."

A protocol for football's return will be presented to players and coaches next week and players will be allowed to decide whether they want to play.