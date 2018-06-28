Sigurdsson hopes Iceland coach stays

Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson said he would like coach Heimir Hallgrimsson to stay in charge of the national team after their World Cup exit, while recognising his manager would now be in high demand.

The smallest nation ever to compete at a World Cup - with a population of only 330,000 - bowed out with their heads held high yesterday morning (Singapore time), after losing 2-1 to Croatia.

Halgrimsson hinted he may also look for a new venture after the World Cup, and plans to talk to his employers next week.

Sigurdsson said he hopes the boss would stay on, though.

"The last five years since Lars Lagerback and Heimir came in have been fantastic. So of course, the players would like him to stay," Sigurdsson said, referring to the Swede who was co-coach with Hallgrimsson, but left after Euro 2016.