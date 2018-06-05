Silva leaves door open for Rooney

Everton's new manager Marco Silva made clear yesterday that it will be Wayne Rooney's decision should he choose to leave his boyhood club for Major League Soccer side DC United.

Rooney, 32, has already held talks with the Washington franchise over a reported US$17 million (S$22.7m) transfer just a year after returning to Goodison Park from Manchester United.

"He has already started his deal (talks)," Silva said as he was unveiled as Everton's third manager in eight months yesterday.

"Rooney is a club legend and we need to understand everything. The door is open every time for him."

England's all-time record goalscorer had delayed a decision on his future until the appointment of a new manager.

Rooney was Everton's top scorer with 11 goals in the recent season even though he fell down the pecking order under Sam Allardyce, who was sacked last month.

"There is a possibility he will leave. He is talking with Washington, it is no secret," said the club's newly appointed director of football, Marcel Brands.

"We will also talk with him."