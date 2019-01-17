Silva welcomes return of City's big guns

Midfielder Bernardo Silva says Manchester City's squad are approaching full strength at the right time as they mount a four-pronged trophy assault.

Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy have missed large chunks of the campaign through injury, while David Silva, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Guendogan have had spells out recently.

But the English Premier League champions are now getting close to full strength, with Mendy the only key player sidelined with a serious injury, and there are hopes he could be back in action before the end of the month.

City illustrated the depth of their squad as they named de Bruyne, Aguero and Riyad Mahrez on the bench for Monday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and still eased to a 3-0 win.

"It feels like we have all the squad, which is important because we need all of them," said playmaker Silva.

"It is good finally to be back together. Of course until this moment of the season, we have had so many injured players.

"We never played with the whole squad.

"To have almost the whole squad available is fantastic for us and it is very good to try and go for all the competitions."

Silva, 24, has no issue with the fact that means increased competition for his own place.

"That is what happens when you play in one of the best teams in the world," he said.

"You have fantastic players in your position, you have to work hard to try and play as many minutes as you can.

"That is a good thing. It means you have a good squad.

"Everyone pushes the other teammates, so you have to work harder to get in the team."

City remain firmly in the title race after Monday's victory cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the EPL back to four points.

They are also still competing in both domestic cups and the Champions League.

MORE GAMES, NO PROBLEM

Their involvement in all those competitions could ultimately amount to playing a considerable number of games more than Liverpool, but Silva is confident that would not hamper their title defence.

He said: "Honestly, I don't think so. It is a good sign for us that we are still in all the competitions, that is what we try to do and big teams try to do.

"We will keep going that way, we have a good squad.

"We will try to make things work, knowing that it is not easy but, when you play in a club like Man City, season after season, you get used to playing lots of games at a high level."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus says his confidence has soared after his recent goal glut, vowing that City will not let up in their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool.

The Brazil striker scored another two, taking his tally to seven in three appearances, in City's victory over Wolves.

The 21-year-old, who has now 14 goals for the season, said: "I am feeling good and my confidence is better for scoring goals.

"It's important to me because I am a striker who plays for a big club with amazing players, management and staff, so I need to score goals - but I helped the team by playing well.

"The team played very well to win the game.

"We believe in every single game and every competition.

"We are training and working a lot for the moment when they give out the title at the end of the season.

"We are second in the Premier League and want to win it.

"We need to go on to the pitch in every single game and win it."

City beat Liverpool earlier this month before emphatic cup wins over Rotherham United (7-0) and Burton Albion (9-0) and are back on track after losing three EPL matches last month.

"Everyone is fit now and wants to play," Jesus said.

"It's amazing, because you want to play but are happy for who is playing.