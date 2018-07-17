Simply the best XI

Now, this is going to be a talking point.There's no room in my World Cup best XI for Kieran Trippier or Harry Kane, the darling of the British tabloids.

There isn't even room for a conventional centre-forward (France won without their striker scoring once).

Even Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, my early pick for player of the tournament, doesn't make the cut (because he went hiding when it mattered against Belgium).

This line-up is a rather idealistic look back at the performers who truly captivated, drove their nations forward and proved, in one particular case, that their team simply couldn't win without them.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (England)

The way he went toe-to-toe with taller strikers, punched away crosses and argued with just about everyone was reminiscent of that little guy in the pub constantly looking for a fight to prove himself.

He was an international novice before Russia. By the third-placed play-off, where he made key saves, Pickford had also ended England's penalty shoot-out hoodoo.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire (England)

There's a wonderful, viral photograph of Maguire after the Sweden game, leaning on the fence and chatting with his partner, looking like a Sunday morning pub player asking his missus if she fancies a curry later.

No-nonsense, no-frills, down-to-earth and completely dependable, Maguire never put a foot wrong in England's three-man defence (when others did).

Centre-back: Raphael Varane ( France)

The best defender in the best World Cup defence. Uruguay's Diego Godin could've been included, but Varane rose to the occasion at the sharp end of the tournament. His goal against Uruguay was also invaluable.

Centre-back: Diego Lovren (Croatia)

This is the sentimental choice. His Croatian colleague, Domagoj Vida, was equally dependable and popped up with a goal against Russia. But Lovren captured the imagination and typified his country's unlikely progress.

He was dogged, feisty and somehow saved his best for the biggest opponents. Lovren's story is also a redemptive one.

Left-sided midfielder: Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Jose Mourinho wants him. Manchester United fans can't wait to see him. As the tournament progressed, the Red Devils' growing obsession with the winger became clear.

The Inter Milan star combines industry and artistry, is fast and physical, a wonderful combination for a winger.

Saved his best for the knockout stages, with a fine goal against France in the final.

Defensive midfielder: N'Golo Kante (France)

Kante can make a back four feel redundant. All of the perceived negativity that surrounded France could be attributed to Kante - and that's the highest compliment. They broke up the play and ripped apart the pretty patterns of their opponents, thanks to him and his extra, hidden lung.

Defensive midfielder: Paul Pogba (France)

He squeezed into the line-up after a stellar performance in the final, where he took care of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic before popping with a fine goal.

Disciplined and organised throughout, Pogba was the reliable link between France's cautious defensive play and their occasional forays forward.

Attacking midfielder: Luka Modric (Croatia)

He was arguably the best footballer at the tournament.

A war refugee who became a serial Champions League winner and now a World Cup finalist and Golden Ball winner.

His magnificent, controlling performances against Argentina and England proved that they didn't have a playmaker of Modric's calibre. Hardly anyone else did either.

Right-sided midfielder: Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

Belgium could've won the World Cup with Meunier.

That's how important the wing-back was to the Red Devils. That's how much they missed him in their narrow defeat by France.

When he returned from suspension for the play-off, he humiliated Danny Rose on so many occasions, the England defender went off at half-time.

Forward: Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Three goals were not enough for a man of his talents and he retained his infuriating knack of drifting in and out of games, but when he delivered alongside Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne, they were unbeatable.

Belgium's front three were the most enterprising - and entertaining - of the tournament.

Forward: Kylian Mbappe (France)

He was too often ordered around, controlled by a conservative master. But on those rare occasions when he broke free, Mbappe delighted like no other.

Then he became the first teenager to score in a final.

Olivier Giroud didn't need to score with this kid around and my World Cup XI doesn't need a conventional striker either.

Coach: Didier Deschamps (France)

A World Cup winner as both captain and coach has to get the nod, but it's close. Roberto Martinez's Belgium played the superior football against Argentina, Brazil and England (the second time), but Deschamps delivered when it mattered.

Five key substitutes:

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Domagoj Vida (Croatia), Kieran Trippier (England) Philippe Coutinho, (Brazil), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).