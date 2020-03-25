Singapore Premier League, A-League suspended

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) has been suspended, following the latest measures by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Task Force, the Football Association of Singapore announced yesterday.

All clubs' training sessions have also been put on hold. SPL games had taken place behind closed doors since March 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Australia, the country's last active sport, the A-League football, also pulled the plug on its season yesterday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with bosses saying it had become "mission impossible".

The decision follows the National Rugby League and the country's most popular spectator sport, Aussie Rules, making similar moves over the past two days. Rugby union, cricket, basketball and other sports had already shut down.

The 11-team A-League, which played to empty stadiums last weekend, had only five rounds left to complete the season.