Singapore Under-23 football team to face Myanmar

The Singapore Under-23 football team will play against Myanmar U-23 at the Bishan Stadium next Wednesday, in a bid to earn the nod of the Asian Games selectors.

Singapore Under-23 coach Fandi Ahmad has called up a squad of 22 players for this friendly.

Said Fandi: "This match against Myanmar provides a good opportunity for the U-23 players who have been performing for their clubs in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) to gain invaluable international football experience.

"We have called up 12 players from the SPL clubs to complement our Young Lions players to play against a very good Myanmar team who are preparing for the Asian Games."

Of Fandi's 22-man squad, nine are new faces who were not called up for the friendly against Indonesia U-23s in March.

Six of them are from SPL clubs, including Tampines Rovers winger Zulfadhmi Suzliman.

The Singapore U-23s' initial bid to play in the Asian Games was turned down by the Singapore National Olympic Council, as they had failed to meet the criterion of beating a team that finished in the top six of the previous Asiad.

Myanmar qualified for the 2015 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand after reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 AFC Under-19 Championship, along with North Korea, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

Tickets for the friendly are available from 10am today at www.fas.org.sg/tickets and at the Bishan Stadium on match day.