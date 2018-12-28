Six-point lead means nothing: Klopp

Juergen Klopp called for calm after Liverpool's comprehensive 4-0 win over Newcastle United helped extend the club's lead at the top of the English Premier League to six points.

Liverpool have been waiting since 1990 to win the English top-flight title, and this season appears to be one of their best opportunities to end that long drought.

Their victory over an abject Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday came courtesy of four different scorers - Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho - which helps underline Liverpool's current prowess.

The Reds were also helped by Manchester City's faltering form as the champions lost at Leicester City, meaning Klopp's men comfortably head the EPL table from Tottenham Hotspur, who leapfrogged City with a 5-0 home win over Bournemouth.

However, any idea that Klopp is getting carried away with Liverpool's current league position was soon waved away by the German.

"The six-point lead means nothing," AFP quoted him as saying.

"We play Arsenal and City.

"It's good that we have six points more than other teams, or seven, but that is pretty much all. What we wanted to do all the time was create a basis for the rest of the season.

"Now the first part of the season is over. We want to create our own history.

"It is the first Liverpool team in the Premier League unbeaten (at halfway). We have conceded seven goals, all good numbers, but there are 19 games to go."

While Klopp is urging caution, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe the Reds can start dreaming of the title.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher said on Sky Sports: "This City side is a special side... But could a side win the league three or four years on the bounce?

"There's always someone who wins the league out of nowhere. Could this be the season when someone else actually wins it, and could it be Liverpool? Liverpool can win the league."

Former United defender Neville agreed, saying on Sky Sports: "Liverpool showed all the hallmarks of a title-winning team.

"Good in defence, don't have to be at their best to win, good going forward, they can control games now."