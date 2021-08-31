Six-year extension for Man City’s Ruben Dias

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a six-year contract extension until 2027, the English Premier League champions said yesterday.

Dias, 24, joined City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Pep Guardiola's defence as he helped the club regain the EPL title and reach the Champions League final.

The Portugal international was named the Premier League Player of the Season as well as England's Footballer of the Year in a stellar debut campaign.

"Although he only joined us less than a year ago, in that time Ruben has already proved to be such a vital part of our squad," City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement.