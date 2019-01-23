Smicer: Klopp’s Reds better than Benitez’s Reds

Former Liverpool star Vladimir Smicer says Virgil van Dijk (above) has been very dominant in defence, which reminds him of his former teammate Sami Hyypia.

Liverpool's finest hour encapsulated everything that was both right and wrong about them.

The 2005 Champions League final remains an inescapable facet of life at Anfield, almost 14 years since overcoming AC Milan, and also doubles as an invaluable lesson from history.

A team who were greater than the sum of their parts completed an improbable comeback by reverting to their default setting; when all else failed, the onus fell on Steven Gerrard to deliver.

But Vladimir Smicer sees a stark contrast between Juergen Klopp's team who hold a four-point lead in the English Premier League title race and the Reds' erstwhile charges under Rafael Benitez.

"I think, especially going forward, there are better options than we had in our time - not because there was a pressure on Stevie G but I think in the depth, this is one of the strongest teams that Liverpool have at the moment," he told The New Paper in an exclusive interview.

"The three up front, (Roberto) Firmino, (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah, connect so well with one another that it gives confidence to the midfield and (Virgil) van Dijk at the back reminds me a bit of Sami Hyypia. He's so important in his dominance.

"With him and Alisson (Becker) in goal, I just feel that the team are complete and it's hard to beat that.

"When we were playing, we were not strong enough to be as consistent as these guys now.

"To be honest, from them I feel now a real power that they can win the league. When we played, we were always missing something. We were not strong enough or good enough to win the league."

A dismal end to last season's Champions League final saw Klopp rejuvenate his squad with an outlay of over £175 million (S$307m) on strengthening Liverpool in key departments.

Former Czech Republic midfielder Smicer, 45, believes that increased depth, coupled with retaining key assets, has paved the way for Liverpool's current domestic ascendancy.

He added: "Last season they played some fantastic football, they made the Champions League final; they had so many great games. Even the final, when (Gareth) Bale scored his overhead kick, it was unlucky for us because he can score so many goals like this.

"But I knew that the team are already good and I think Liverpool had a really good summer when they bought Alisson, (Naby) Keita, Fabinho, (Xherdan) Shaqiri.

"That was really important, what they did, because they kept all the best players and they've shown quality.

"Now Juergen Klopp has got the depth in the squad and that's why I think we're playing so well. There's more pressure on playing well because there are many players that can play, even on the bench.

"The squad are really strong so, even if somebody is a little bit tired or injured, he can replace him straight away and doesn't affect the game or the performance of the team. They are really consistent - that's important.

"If you want to win the Premier League, you need to be consistent and not only playing in the big games.

"Sometimes the smaller games, you need to win them.

"So far they're doing well and it's really a pleasure to watch them."