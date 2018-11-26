Solari: Real can fix mistakes after loss

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari insisted that his team can fix their problems after a 3-0 humiliation at Eibar on Saturday.

The Argentinian won four matches as interim coach, but suffered a painful defeat at Ipurua in his first game since taking charge permanently this month.

Goals by Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich and Kike Garcia ensured Eibar's first-ever victory over Real, who are sixth.

"It's a tough result that we didn't expect and we have to work to improve and adjust certain things that we didn't do well, but they are remediable," said Solari.

"We were not good and that's on us, we have to work to correct the mistakes. They were good, it went for them and we have to congratulate Eibar."

Real's defence was fragile and if it had not been for a string of good saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the thrashing could have been more severe for the European champions.