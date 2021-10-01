Solskjaer admits Man United rode their luck, hails de Gea and Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the Red Devils "got lucky" after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 95th-minute winner to beat Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had barely threatened until he fired past Geronimo Rulli for his fifth goal in as many games since returning to United.

With Sir Alex Ferguson watching from the stands, that strike had Fergie time written all over it.

Earlier, goalkeeper David de Gea kept United in the game by saving from Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer, prompting praise from Solskjaer.

"Thankfully we had the best goalkeeper in the world," said the Norwegian. "David was fantastic. Second half, they had more of the ball, it was open and they deserved to lead."

United, who were stunned 2-1 by Young Boys in their opening game of Europe's elite club competition, are third in Group F. Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys 1-0 in Bergamo.

The Red Devils were without three of their first-choice back four. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were sidelined by injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka was suspended after being sent off in the defeat by Young Boys.

With a makeshift defence of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles, United deservedly fell behind in the 53rd minute to Alcacer's smart finish.

Telles was at fault as he played Danjuma onside. But the Brazilian quickly made amends seven minutes later, volleying home Bruno Fernandes' free-kick from outside the area for his first United goal.

But United looked set to drop more points until Ronaldo's late intervention.

"That's what happens at Old Trafford, we had to throw caution to the wind and got lucky in the end," said Solskjaer.

"When you've got Cristiano on the pitch, there is always a chance."

Despite the result, there was little in the performance to quell the growing question on whether Solskjaer is the man to get the best out of a squad of supremely talented individuals that are yet to click as a collective.

For most of the 95 minutes, Villarreal were the better side and were left to rue not taking their chances as they sit bottom of the group on one point from two games.

"We're annoyed. The game was basically over, we just needed to see it out and we didn't," said Villarreal defender Pau Torres. "We were impeccable before that. We took the lead, were creating chances and were better than Man United at Old Trafford."