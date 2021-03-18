Solskjaer: Cup win not a sure indicator of progress

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that winning a trophy is not necessarily a good indication of progress ahead of his side's Europa League last 16, second leg against AC Milan, insisting the Red Devils are improving every day.

The jury is still out on Solskjaer into his third season at United, with the club having not won a trophy since their 2017 Europa League success under Jose Mourinho.

EUROPA LEAGUE, ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG AC MILAN MAN UNITED

However, after finishing sixth and third in the English Premier League under Solskjaer, United sit second in the English top flight this season, and the Norwegian feels domestic improvement shows where the club are at.

"When you see the culture of what is happening every day, I feel a lot of improvement in the everyday routine, everyday work that we do," Solskjaer told a news conference yesterday.

"The boys have taken on board what we want. We are 12 points ahead of where we were in the league last season. Of course, we are always looking to win trophies, but as we have said, sometimes a trophy can hide what else is happening at a club.

"It is the league position where you see if you are progressing really. In some cup competitions, you can be lucky or unlucky."

Solskjaer was in a confident mood ahead of the clash against Milan in the San Siro tomorrow morning (Singapore time), despite United having been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

They are set to face former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is available for the Italian side for the first time since he left their 2-1 win at AS Roma with a thigh injury at the end of last month.

United will also welcome back recent absentees David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for the trip to Milan, but Solskjaer insisted none are guaranteed to start the match.

"There are a couple that we need to assess if they are available," Solskjaer said. "Anthony Martial is a definite no-go.