Solskjaer: Don’t call me boss, call me Ole

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won nine of his 10 matches since being appointed Manchester United's caretaker manager.

There is increasing clamour for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be made permanent manager of Manchester United, but the man himself is uneasy with being called "boss".

United's caretaker boss told United-Supporteren, a fan club from Scandinavia: "(Carrington receptionist) Kath was the first person I saw when I came here.

"Then I met the staff who've been here since I was a player.

"They started calling me 'boss'. I told them: 'Stop that. My name is Ole. Call me Ole.'

"We've worked together and known each other for so many years. I didn't want them to call me boss."

While Solskjaer doesn't want to be called boss, an increasing number of pundits have been trumpeting his case to be made permanent boss at Old Trafford.

United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney said Solskjaer deserves the chance to take over permanently, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino the next best option.

The DC United attacker told CNN: "It'd be nice to see Ole Gunnar continue with this form and get a shot at the job on a permanent basis.

"But if not, if the club go to choose from somewhere else, then I think Pochettino would be the right guy."

Former England manager Steve McClaren, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's deputy at United, feels Solskjaer has exceeded all expectations at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has yet to lose a match since being appointed caretaker boss last December, winning nine and drawing one of his 10 matches in charge.

"I think everyone was astonished at the appointment," Queens Park Rangers boss McClaren told Sky Sports.

"(But) I know Ole well. He's a thinker and he's intelligent...

"I think he's exceeded all expectations. They've played exciting, attacking, Manchester United old traditional football.

"And if it continues to work, I think Manchester United will have an easy decision to make at the end of the season."

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown, however, believes United shouldn't even wait until the end of the season to make Solskjaer Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Solskjaer has done more than enough in his first 10 games as Manchester United caretaker manager to prove he should get the job full-time.

"His team are displaying the traits of Sir Alex Ferguson's great teams. ..

"What are (United) waiting for?

"They may still be holding out for Mauricio Pochettino, but I honestly do not believe that he is going to leave everything he has built at Tottenham when they are about to move into a wonderful new stadium.

DESERVES A CHANCE

"Solskjaer deserves to be given a chance. He is an icon of this club's past and can guide them to a successful future."

However, former United and England midfielder Paul Ince, who previously said he could do a similar job to the one Solskjaer has accomplished so far, feels the 45-year-old is too much of "a gamble".

He told the BBC: "My choice would be Mauricio Pochettino because he has got a proven track record as a Premier League manager over several seasons.

"Solskjaer doesn't.

"Everything United need from their next manager, we know Pochettino can do - based on what we have seen from him at Tottenham...

"I am not saying Solskjaer definitely shouldn't get the job, I just think he would be a gamble, while Pochettino has the kind of CV you would want...

"(United) have got their last three appointments wrong, so they need to get the next one right."