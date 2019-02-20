Solskjaer eyes FA Cup glory

Manchester United must build on their 2-0 win over defending champions Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup and go all the way to the final, said caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the last eight, where they will meet Wolverhampton Wanderers next month, thanks to first-half headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pogba supplied the first goal in the 31st minute after a fast move down the left and Herrera ghosted into the box to nod the ball down past the stranded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea's hopes were crushed just before half-time, however, in a speedy United counter down the right, with Marcus Rashford crossing for Pogba to head powerfully home between defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Ruediger.

United have had to play two tough away games at fellow English Premier League top-four contenders, Arsenal and Chelsea, to reach the quarter-finals, and now play another top-flight side Wolves at the Molineux next month.

"We want to get to the final," said Solskjaer.

"It'll be a tough away game against Wolves, but it seems like both we and our fans love the away games. It didn't feel like an away game with that support behind the goal.

"We lost the final to Chelsea last year. My last game (as a player) was a loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Last time we beat them in the cup was 20 years ago, apparently."

Fourth-placed United will shift their focus back to the league and the race for the top four on Sunday when they host title contenders Liverpool, with both Arsenal and Chelsea a point below them in the standings.

"We play Liverpool next week, but Chelsea, Arsenal and us will fight for that fourth position... three good teams fighting for that one position. But this was about getting through to the next round," Solskjaer added.

United's latest win was Solskjaer's 11th in 13 matches in all competitions.

The Norwegian was clearly in a good mood after the match, even aiming a jibe at BBC pundit Alan Shearer during a post-match interview.

CHEEKY JIBE

Responding to a question from BBC match-day show host Gary Lineker, Solskjaer, who won the FA Cup as a United player in 1999 and 2004, said: "The league will, of course, be important to us but a trophy would be fantastic to end up with.

"The FA Cup is one of the best trophies you can win. I played in 1999 and I think Alan, you also played!"

Solskjaer's cheeky dig prompted laughter from Lineker and the other pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Phil Neville.

Shearer, who was on the Newcastle United side that lost 2-0 to Man United in the 1999 final, took it in good spirit, saying: "Thanks Ole I was having a great night until then!"

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Swansea v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton