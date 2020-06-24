Solskjaer hails David de Gea as world’s best goalkeeper

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David de Gea is still the best goalkeeper in the world, despite facing criticism for conceding too easily against Tottenham Hotspur.

De Gea allowed Steven Bergwijn's fierce shot to fly through his hands in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham last Friday and the goalkeeper was lambasted by former United captain, Roy Keane, who said he was "sick to death" of the goalkeeper.

Another former club captain Gary Neville described de Gea's dip in form as "more than a blip", but Solskjaer said the Spain international is still delivering match-winning performances on a regular basis.

"I don't think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton," Solskjaer told a news conference yesterday.

"He makes great saves, he wins games for us and he's the best goalkeeper in the world.

"He's not making errors that you see time and time again. He's been consistently working hard in training and I'm very pleased with his work."

The Red Devils, who sit fifth in the table, host seventh-placed Sheffield United in their first match back at Old Trafford tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Chris Wilder's Blades lost 3-0 to Newcastle United on Sunday and Solskjaer is wary of a reaction.

"Sometimes a wounded animal is harder to play against," the Norwegian added.

"I know Chris Wilder well enough, he will have his team fired up for this game."

Earlier, the Red Devils announced that midfielder Scott McTominay, 23, has signed a new contract until 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.