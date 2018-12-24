Solskjaer hails Rooney's 'assist'

Wayne Rooney told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (above) to let the players "enjoy themselves".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted some words from another former Manchester United hero helped breathe new life into a stagnating club, as the caretaker manager celebrated their throwback 5-1 triumph at Cardiff City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Marcus Rashford's third-minute free-kick put United ahead and further goals before half-time from Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial - after a dazzling passing interchange - and a second-half double from Jesse Lingard made it a perfect start for the Norwegian.

Solskjaer, 45, could not stop beaming as he explained how, following his temporary appointment after Jose Mourinho's midweek sacking, a few words of encouragement from Wayne Rooney had also helped inspire him.

"I arrived on Wednesday night and only had Thursday and Friday with the players. Wayne Rooney texted me and gave me some advice - so it must be down to him!" he said with a laugh.

"He told me to make them play football, enjoy themselves and be Manchester United."

And true to Rooney's words, Solskjaer did find a way to enable players who had looked shackled under Mourinho to feel liberated enough to attack with pace and score five in a league match for the first time since Alex Ferguson's last game in charge in 2013.

After trouncing an admittedly poor Cardiff - the club where Solskjaer had struggled in his only previous English Premier League managerial spell - United's current team and ex-players like Rooney himself all clamoured to celebrate this new free-spirited feel.

"It's a fantastic day for the club," said Rooney, who had watched the match from the BT Sport studio.

"Manchester United's a big part of my life and it was never nice watching what was going on. Once Ole got the job, I thought I'd give him a message of congratulations," added the club's record scorer.

"The players obviously looked a bit restricted (under Mourinho). The players have ability and today we've seen that.

"A lot of things were happening around the team and around the manager, which isn't good. Ole's given them that freedom."

It was evident from Rooney's comments that he had been led to believe there had been a very different atmosphere in the later, increasingly problematic days of Mourinho's 2½-year reign.

"Everyone from the staff to the kitmen, they weren't enjoying it. You can see the staff are happy today and the players are too," he said.

That was certainly evident from the comments of United's rejuvenated players.

Lingard said: "The lads played with a lot of energy, enjoyment and excitement.

"When you've got confidence, you put yourselves in positions to score goals. That's what we did. We were playing higher and the fullbacks were higher. We pinned them back and created a lot of chances."

Rashford, who set the ball rolling with his third-minute free-kick, was full of praise for Solskajer's instant impact.