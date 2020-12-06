Solskjaer hails United's second-half showing in comeback win

EPL WEST HAM UNITED MANCHESTER UNITED 1 3 (Tomas Soucek 38) (Paul Pogba 65, Mason Greenwood 68, Marcus Rashford 78)

Manchester United gave the West Ham support the second-half show they did not want to see as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won 3-1 in the first English Premier League match with fans inside the stadium since March.

A crowd of 2,000 Hammers fans saw their side take a deserved first-half lead through Tomas Soucek at the London Stadium.

But United kicked off a huge week with a much-needed win as three goals in 13 minutes from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford moved the Red Devils up to fourth and within touching distance of the EPL leaders.

“It’s something everyone knows the game has missed,” said Rashford on the return of fans. “It’s just a great feeling to have some fans back, 2,000 is much better than nothing.”

United have now come from behind to win in all five away league games this season.

“We need to stop doing that. If we keep more clean sheets, we will definitely win more games. It is good that we showed spirit, but ideally we don’t want to be conceding,” added Rashford, who was summoned from the bench at half-time, along with Bruno Fernandes to turn the game in United’s favour.

Solskjaer’s side need a point when they travel to RB Leipzig on Wednesday morning to secure a place in the Champions League last 16 before hosting Manchester City next weekend.

However, the manager’s plan to give Fernandes and Rashford a rest before the trip to Germany backfired as United were lucky to stay in the game before the break.

“Football is ups and downs,” said Solskjaer. “Poor first half. In the second half, of course the goal changes the mood, the first one. Great goal by Paul, then Mason’s goal is special.

“I am very, very pleased with the performance. Last week we were 2-0 down at Southampton so this was a step forward, we were only one down!”

Haller slip costly

Jarrod Bowen had a goal ruled out for offside before he teed up Pablo Fornals to head a great chance into the side-netting.

Fornals came even closer moments later when the Spaniard stabbed a shot off the post.

But the goal West Ham deserved came seven minutes before the break when Soucek turned home Declan Rice’s flick-on from a corner at the back post.

Sebastien Haller should have doubled the lead for David Moyes’ men, but the Ivorian slipped with the goal at his mercy after rounding Dean Henderson, who was deputising for the injured David de Gea.

Fernandes and Rashford were summoned at the break and United were a different side in the second half.

Pogba produced the flash of brilliance he is capable of but has so rarely shown in a United shirt to kickstart the comeback as he curled home a long-range shot from Fernandes’ pass.

West Ham boss David Moyes was furious on the touchline as he believed the ball had gone out of play from Henderson’s punt into Fernandes’s path, but VAR could find no conclusive proof to disallow the goal.

Three minutes later, the visitors led as Alex Telles’ cross was brilliantly controlled and thrashed into the net by Greenwood for his first EPL goal of the season. – AFP

United were now in full flow as they could counter-attack into acres of space behind the Hammers’ defence.

Rashford had a sighter as he struck the post from a brilliant Fernandes through-ball.

But the England international was clinical with a second chance as this time Mata unlocked the West Ham defence and Rashford coolly lifted the ball over the advancing Lukasz Fabianski 12 minutes from time. – AFP