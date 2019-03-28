Solskjaer has lifted shackles off strikers, says Yorke

Manchester United attackers have not become better since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over; they are shining only because they have been released from the shackles of Jose Mourinho.

That is the view of former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, who was speaking yesterday at The Incubator at Esplanade Park for the launch of this year's International Champions Cup (ICC) matches in Singapore.

United will face Inter Milan on July 20 at the National Stadium, while Juventus will take on Tottenham Hotspur the following day at the same venue.

Yorke, who won the Treble of the English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with United 20 years ago alongside Solskjaer, said that his former teammate has given his attackers the licence to express themselves.

Under Mourinho, the attackers played 10 or 15 metres deeper than they would do usually because the Portuguese felt he needed to protect his defence by being more compact.

In the case of Rashford, the England international was forced to play both from the bench and as a winger, and not in his natural No. 9 position.

As a result, the 21-year-old picked up 28 goals and 20 assists in 125 appearances under Mourinho - which meant the ratio of his goal involvement was 0.38 per game.

However, in 19 appearances under former Molde and Cardiff City manager Solskjaer, Rashford has accrued eight goals and two assists, a ratio of 0.53 per game.

"We have exceptional young players who weren't given the licence to express themselves, and being able to express yourself is something that is often associated with United," Yorke, who has scored 123 EPL goals, told The New Paper.

"When you look at the talents at United, especially under Ole, these young players, these same players, nothing has changed other than that they have been expressing themselves."

United are 18 points from the EPL summit, but Yorke insisted there is no difference in the quality of the attackers at his former team to those starring for the clubs at the top.

"The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are not 16 (to 18) points better than us," the ex-Trinidad and Tobago international said.

"Our attacking front four are as good as any front four in the Premier League. It is just about expressing themselves and exposing their talents.

"They have managed to do that under Ole and, hopefully, continue that going forward."

Yorke, 47, himself was part of a fabulous attacking four at United which comprised Solskjaer, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham. The latter also attended the ICC launch in an ambassadorial role for Tottenham.

Yorke, who was teammates with Solskjaer for four seasons, admitted that he didn't envisage the Norwegian becoming a manager.

"I don't think I could have seen it," he said. "Ole is the nicest guy in football, doesn't give you any drama, gets on with his job, totally professional about what he does. But, I just didn't see him at this level.

"I have seen him interacting with younger kids and bringing them through, that's probably why he went back to Molde.

"But, like with everything else, you need a little bit of luck and he got that and you have to grasp this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Having said all of that, he has done a remarkable job, there's no question about that. The team are looking good, he got them playing with the passion and desire you expect of a Man United player. Hopefully, he is able to continue that success."

