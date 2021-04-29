Solskjaer hopes fond memories of Roma continue

Having steered his side to four semi-finals, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not progressed past the last four in any cup competition as Manchester United manager, with his next chance to end that hoodoo against a team he has fond memories of facing.

Domestic progress has been made, with United in a strong position to finish second in the English Premier League this season after coming sixth and third in the previous two campaigns.

However, the trophy cabinet remains empty under Solskjaer, with their last piece of silverware coming in the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Since then, the Red Devils have found a way to stumble at the last-four stage under Solskjaer - whether it be the two League Cup semi-final defeats by Manchester City, the one to Chelsea in the FA Cup last year, or the last-four Europa League loss to Sevilla shortly after.

Victory over Granada in this season's last eight has given Solskjaer a fifth chance to reach a final, with AS Roma in the way.

Clashes with Roma elicit fond memories for Solskjaer, as they were his last European opponents as a United player.

Having lost the first leg of the 2006/07 Champions League quarter-final 2-1 in Rome, United won the return leg 7-1, with Solskjaer making a second-half appearance.

"I started the first leg, but can't remember if I finished it because we played with 10 men and dug out a good result," Solskjaer said yesterday.

"He (Sir Alex Ferguson) was confident we could go through but that night at Old Trafford was magical. We were on fire and showed what United can do."

Ex-United defender Wes Brown, who also played in the 7-1 win, told Reuters that the Red Devils have the better team and have a great chance of advancing.

"Getting to a final is a hurdle they really need to get over," he said of Solskjaer's men, who have lost only one of their last 21 matches in all competitions.