Solskjaer on ICC match at National Stadium: It felt like Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt the atmosphere at the National Stadium in Singapore was reminiscent of the Red Devils’ home ground after his side emerged 1-0 victors over Inter Milan at the Kallang venue.

Speaking to the media after the match, Solskjaer said: “Today was Old Trafford, it felt like we were at home.

“The supporters have been amazing when we’ve been here and in training yesterday.

“Today, the atmosphere was unbelievable for the players, so I think it was good for the new boys – Daniel (James), Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) and the young boys travelling on tour to see how how many fans we have.

“It’s our duty to try to play football that the fans are happy with. It seemed like they were happy today.”

The Norwegian also sang praises of goalscorer Mason Greenwood, 17, and even compared him to United legend and Welsh wizard Ryan Giggs.

When asked by a reporter if he had thought of sending Greenwood out on loan, Solskjaer said: “No, it’s never been on my mind to send (him) out on loan. He’s one that we have to keep at our place.

“He reminds me, you know, a little bit about Giggsy. You can’t really send him on loan. He’s ready to be in this squad.”

While it was overall a good outing for Solskjaer’s side, Ashley Young being subjected to loud boos by the crowd took a bit of gloss out of the performance.

Solskjaer said he will speak to the 34-year-old about it.

SUPPORT FOR YOUNG

He said: “I think Ashley is a top professional, he always gives absolutely everything. His delivery today ended up with a goal...

“Of course, we want our fans to support our players. Ash has been a very loyal servant to this club for many, many years.

“No I haven’t spoken to him, they’ve got to do running after the game... I’ll have a chat with him, but I don’t think he’ll be impacted.”

Meanwhile, Inter’s new coach Antonio Conte was seen speaking to United’s Paul Pogba after the match.

The Italian was asked by the press on what he had told the French midfielder.

Conte said: “In terms of the chat with Pogba, he is highly regarded in my mind. We just had a few words, also because he just recently had a child. But what was said remains between us.”