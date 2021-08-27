Solskjaer opens possibility of Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated his interest in having Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the Portuguese star's departure on Friday (Aug 27) amid talk that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been in touch with Manchester City regarding a possible move.

But Solskjaer has opened the door for the 36-year-old to return to the side where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009 before an £80 million (S$148.6m) move to Real Madrid.

"Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me," said the Norwegian ahead of his side's English Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"I didn’t think he’d leave Juventus. We’ve always had a good communication and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him.

"He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we’re here.

"When you are Messi, Ronaldo, Pogba or Bruno, you have to read a lot about yourself. Let's see what happens with Cristiano, because he is a legend of this club.

"I don’t want to speculate too much on Cristiano. We focus on the ones we have here.

"I’ve said many times, when you’re Man United or (Lionel) Messi, Ronaldo you read a lot about yourself.

"Cristiano is a legend of this club. I was fortunate to play with him and coach him. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him."

Juventus coach Allegri told a news conference ahead of his side’s Serie A clash with Empoli this weekend that Ronaldo informed him on Thursday of his wish to leave Turin.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” Allegri said. “This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his teammates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals."

Juventus are seeking £25 million (S$46.4m) for Ronaldo, but City are reportedly pushing for a free transfer after signing Jack Grealish for £100 million and failing in their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane.

United, meanwhile, have added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their ranks this summer, and when asked if he is looking for more new signings, Solskjaer said: "Any manager is always looking for a little bit more.

"I have to say the transfer business we’ve done this summer, I’m happy with the numbers, quality and personalities we’ve brought in.

"They fit each other really well. You’re never comfortable as a manager, but the chemistry is there and I’m very happy with what we’ve done."

Separately, City manager Pep Guardiola insisted any arrival is “far away” and he will be happy with his squad even if they do not add another striker before the end of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City or myself. Right now it looks far, far away,” said Guardiola.

“These type of players decide. They knock the door, they call and after there are situations I cannot control. It is not my business.” – AFP, REUTERS