Solskjaer poised to break Hiddink’s record

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won eight and drawn one of his nine English Premier League matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may only be an interim manager at Manchester United, but the stand-in has broken one long-standing record, while another could fall on Sunday.

The Norwegian has already eclipsed the late Sir Matt Busby's record of five straight wins for the best start by a United boss.

After replacing Jose Mourinho last December, Solskjaer took United to eight straight victories before a 2-2 draw with Burnley ended his perfect run. His record now reads 11 wins in 13 games in all competitions.

In the process, he became the first United boss to pick up the English Premier League Manager of the Month award since Sir Alex Ferguson.

This Sunday , Solskjaer could surpass an EPL milestone - Guus Hiddink's record tally of 25 points in his opening 10 matches as Chelsea manager in 2009.

Solskjaer also has 25 points after nine EPL matches, which means a draw or a win against Liverpool at Old Trafford will see him break Hiddink's record.

Record or not, the call for him to be given the job permanently is growing louder every day.

Yesterday, former Norway defender Brede Hangeland joined the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Shaka Hislop in backing the Norwegian for the full-time job.

Hangeland, who was Solskjaer's international teammate, told Sky Sports: "I think if the Manchester United board had to make that decision today, they would give it to him. So, in many ways, the job is his to lose."

The clash against Liverpool would give the 45-year-old a chance to convince the Old Trafford hierarchy that he is the right man to lead the club on a permanent basis after his tenure ends at the end of this season.

Solskjaer's effect on United has not been missed by Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman noted that United have regained their swagger under Solskjaer, compared to the team that lost 3-1 at Liverpool last December.

United's loss at Anfield resulted in Mourinho getting the sack and Solskjaer being appointed as United's interim boss. They have not lost in the league since, winning eight and drawing once to move up to fourth.

"I think it is going to be a real big change (from December)," Wijnaldum said after Liverpool's 0-0 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

"Since the new manager came in, there is a new flow, they played good games and have won a lot and that is building confidence in the team.

"It's also a home game for them so they will have a lot of confidence as they don't have the problems they had before. It is going to be a difficult game but I'm looking forward to it."

Liverpool are second in the EPL standings, behind Manchester City on goal difference, but the Merseyside club have a game in hand over the defending champions, who are playing in the League Cup final on Monday morning (Singapore time).