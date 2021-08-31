Solskjaer praises Mason Greenwood as United set unbeaten away record

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Mason Greenwood is a special talent after the teen's winner in their 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wolves dominated for long spells in the English Premier League clash at Molineux, wasting a host of chances and finding United goalkeeper David de Gea in inspired form.

The visitors created little in front of goal but one chance was all it took as Greenwood, 19, drilled home the winner 10 minutes from time, his third goal in as many league games.

Trincao almost breached United's defence in a frantic opening, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka racing back to block on the line as the Portuguese winger beat de Gea with a slotted effort.

The United goalkeeper also made a remarkable double save to keep out two close-range efforts from Romain Saiss.

Solskjaer admitted they were lucky, saying: "Aaron saved one off the line and when David saves that double chance then that could go against us as well.

"But we have good players in either box and with Mason, this a special kid, the boy is unique, hitting the target, quickly, right foot, left foot, it doesn't matter for him. Sometimes you have got to earn your luck, and we got that today."

With the win, United set the record for the longest unbeaten away run in English football league history at 28 games, beating Arsenal's mark from April 2003 to September 2004.

In the latest controversy following this season's EPL refereeing guideline to let the game flow, Wolves were furious that United midfielder Paul Pogba's studs seemed to have caught Ruben Neves' shin in the build-up to Greenwood's winner.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness suggested the tackle was a potential "leg-breaker", even though Neves did not go down immediately.

But Pogba said it was a "50-50" and insisted that he didn't touch Neves.