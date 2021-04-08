Solskjaer: Rashford back, but he won’t be overplayed

Marcus Rashford had to be substituted during his last two Manchester United appearances after suffering knocks.

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League quarter-final, first leg against Granada with forward Marcus Rashford set to travel with the team after shaking off an injury.

The England international, who has scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season, suffered a knock in the 2-1 English Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion and missed training on Tuesday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Rashford, 23, was available for the trip to Spain but might not be risked for the entire match, noting that he would not "overplay" him.

QUARTER-FINAL, 1ST LEG GRANADA MAN UNITED

"I can't disclose my team, we're not going to do that," Solskjaer told a news conference yesterday.

"Marcus is travelling and we have to make a decision tomorrow if he starts or is on the bench. I don't think he'll play 90 minutes.

"I don't pick players when I know there's a risk... I'm not going to overplay him."

Rashford was substituted in his last two United appearances after suffering knocks against AC Milan and Brighton.

After a serious back injury last season, he has also suffered shoulder and knee problems this term.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who started in place of David de Gea for a seventh straight game against Brighton, is in contention to don the gloves against Granada.

Solskjaer said he had to make a choice between the two on a game-by-game basis.

"I cannot prioritise the league or Europa League. The next game is the most important one," he said.

"David has been a top 'keeper and is still a top 'keeper. I'm comfortable playing David or Dean and pleased that either of them (is) happy to be a sub."

Granada, who are ninth in La Liga, have lost their last three games in all competitions, but Solskjaer expects a stern test in Spain.

"They're full of experience and character, which you expect from teams who have been promoted recently," he said.

"Great season last year and I think they're one of the teams who have played the most games this season."

Meanwhile, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says the club are "made to win trophies" despite not winning a title since lifting the 2017 Europa League crown.

Fernandes told British magazine FourFourTwo: "We can't think of anything else at this club. United is made for trophies and the whole mood is around that.

"We reached the semis (of the League Cup) and lost to City, but that's not enough.