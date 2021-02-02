Solskjaer: Refereeing body admitted errors in Sheffield United game

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's goal was wrongly disallowed against Sheffield United last week, according to the PGMOL.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he has been informed by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) that two costly errors were made by match officials during their 2-1 English Premier League defeat by Sheffield United last week.

Solskjaer said the independent report, as part of the match assessment by the PGMOL, revealed that Kean Bryan's opening goal for Sheffield United should have been chalked off for a foul on goalkeeper David de Gea.

At the other end, United forward Anthony Martial's goal was wrongly disallowed.

"The momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game, but I've got the delegates' report from the ref and the two decisions were wrong," Solskjaer said yesterday.

"They've admitted their goal should have been disallowed and our goal should have stood. That's a big, big momentum changer for us. When you go 1-0 up rather than 1-0 down, go on and win that game."

The defeat by Sheffield United, followed by a goalless draw at Arsenal on Saturday, left Solskjaer's side three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

United are looking to bounce back against Southampton at Old Trafford tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with Solskjaer hoping his attackers rediscover their "mojo" after firing blanks at the Emirates Stadium.

"We created enough chances to score the goals, now it's about feeling good, taking a deep breath and putting the ball between the posts," the Norwegian said.

He added that United would not be making any signings before the transfer deadline this morning.

Phil Jones is yet to play a game this season due to injury, but Solskjaer said the centre-back will stay at Old Trafford and be registered in United's Premier League and European squads for the second half of the season.

Solskjaer has repeated calls for social media platforms to tackle racist abuse after Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted, following Axel Tuanzebe and Martial's online racist abuse over the past week.

"There's freedom of speech, but this crosses a line of what's unacceptable," he said.

"It's absolutely unacceptable behaviour in 2021 with the education. You feel the ignorance or you feel sorry for them.