Solskjaer reveals Haaland contact as transfer talk picks up pace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fuelled transfer speculation after he said he is in touch with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, just hours after agent Mino Raiola suggested the Red Devils are one of four English clubs who can afford him.

Solskjaer had previously worked with the 20-year-old striking sensation at Molde and attempted to sign the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.

"When you have had kids and players through as coach, you follow them," said Solskjaer at a press conference ahead of United's Europa League last 32, second-leg match against Real Sociedad tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"I still keep in touch with Erling and it's great to see the player he has become and I know he'll work to keep improving all the time... let's see what life will bring later on."

United lead 4-0 from the first leg and will seek passage to the last 16 at Old Trafford, but will have to do so without the injured trio of Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.