Solskjaer says Cavani happy at United; Rashford out for Milan clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani is happy at the club and that he is only "focused on being available", as the Red Devils face AC Milan in the Europa League last 16, first leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Cavani's father fanned transfer speculation on Tuesday when he said the Uruguayan striker was uncomfortable in England and wanted to return to South America, but Solskjaer said no decision has been made.

"From my bad Portuguese and his better English, he's very proud to play for Man United... If it's beyond this season as well a decision hasn't been made," Solskjaer said of the 34-year-old whose contract has an option for another year.

"We're just working on getting him back fit. He will make his decision, he knows we are very fond of what he has given to the club even if he has played less than he wanted to."

While Cavani remains a doubt for the Milan clash at Old Trafford, forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out altogether joining midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata on the sidelines. Goalkeeper David de Gea is on paternity leave and will miss out too.