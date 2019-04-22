Solskjaer sorry after ‘unworthy’ Man United performance

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the club's supporters for an "unworthy" 4-0 loss away to Everton last night that did fresh damage to their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw United suffer their sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with the lacklustre manner of the latest reverse a cause for concern, reported AFP.

"From the first whistle, everything went wrong," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"I just want to apologise to the fans.

"They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their heads high, because we can't...

"Everton were better than us at all the basics.

"There are so many things that we need to do better to get a result. Talent has never been enough. We just didn't perform.

"That was not worthy of a Manchester United team.

"We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club.

"We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday (against Manchester City)."

Red Devils fullback Ashley Young agreed with his manager, telling Sky Sports: "From the first whistle we weren't good enough...

"I don't think that was a Man United performance...

"We had our first shot on goal late in the second half, it's not good enough."

Gary Neville, a former United teammate of Solskjaer, meanwhile, called the Red Devils' performance at Goodison Park "rancid".

EMBARRASSING

Neville said on Sky Sports: "The United players, it's embarrassing watching some of them out there today.

"I'm absolutely furious. Full belief in Ole to do what he needs to do, the club will obviously support him. But there's a big problem and I have to say that performance was rancid."

Leicester City's former English Premier League-winning defender Robert Huth, however, suggested Solskjaer may not be at Old Trafford next season to fix the problems in the United ranks.

He said on the BBC: "Man United could have easily waited till the end of the season and assessed everything about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before making a decision.

"They panicked and took a big decision. Who knows if he will be here next season - football is crazy sometimes."