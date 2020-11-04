Solskjaer is sure United will respond after defeat by Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils have lost three of their opening six EPL games.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is satisfied with the options available for every position in his squad, after former captain Roy Keane described the current group as "nowhere near good enough".

After United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, Keane, who led for United for over eight years, said: "Ole will lose his job working with these players - that's what is going to happen."

United have suffered defeats in three of their opening six English Premier League matches and sit 15th in the table, but Solskjaer said he has enough quality to turn things around.

"Roy has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the match away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We've got different jobs. Roy's job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players. I'm sure we'll see a response."

Solskjaer also defended Paul Pogba's recent struggles on the pitch, saying the Frenchman remains on track to finding his best form at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the season, conceded a penalty for a foul on Hector Bellerin on Sunday before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted the spot-kick for the visitors.

"Every player is frustrated after the defeat. We need consistency from every one of our players," said Solskjaer.

JEKYLL AND HYDE

It is precisely such Jekyll and Hyde displays that irk the United faithful, said former England manager Steve McClaren.

He told talkSPORT: "What is probably annoying most people - it's certainly annoying me - is (that) the consistency of the players is not there. That's why they're getting inconsistent results."

McClaren, who was once Sir Alex Ferguson's right-hand man, believes the players must be held accountable for their yo-yo form.

"I've got to say, the players have got to take responsibility," he said. "I know you need consistency of shape, but you need consistency of performance from players, and they're just…

"One week, they're a nine or 10, the next week they're four and five, and a top team can't have that.

"But both the players and the manager have got a responsibility, really. You've got to get the best out of your players and make sure that's week in, week out, otherwise Ole and every manager knows you're going to be in trouble."

Despite their poor domestic run, United are enjoying a bright start in the Champions League, winning their opening two matches against Paris Saint-Germain (2-1) and RB Leipzig (5-0) in Group H.

Basaksehir, on the other hand, have lost 2-0 to both PSG and Leipzig.

Striker Marcus Rashford insists that United will recover.

He said on the club website: "We always bounce back when we don't do so well and I think it's another one of those times.