Solskjaer: United can go all the way

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side "can go all the way" in the Champions League after a dramatic stoppage-time penalty gave them a stunning 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they reached the quarter-finals on away goals.

"Of course we fancy ourselves. We can go all the way, but we just have to wait for the draw and then take the game as it comes," said the Norwegian, who has overseen nine consecutive away wins, a club record.

"We have had loads of injuries and suspensions but that was maybe a good thing today because we had a fresh team, and loads of energy."

A seriously depleted United - with Paul Pogba suspended and nine other players injured - looked to have given themselves too much to do after losing 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month.

Yet a Romelu Lukaku brace in the first half at the Parc des Princes gave them hope.

Even so, Juan Bernat had netted in between for PSG, and it looked as though the French side would stumble on until the drama at the death.

Slovenian referee Damir Skomina awarded a spot-kick after reviewing the images when he had been alerted of a possible handball by PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe in the box.

Marcus Rashford duly beat Gianluigi Buffon from the spot, as United won a European tie after losing the first leg at home for the first time in their history.

"We always believed, that's the thing," said Solskjaer.

"The plan was to get the first goal, be in the game with five or 10 minutes to go, and we were."

Their improbable victory - following Ajax Amsterdam's similarly stunning turnaround against holders Real Madrid 24 hours earlier - takes them through to the last eight for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, United's players are convinced that Solskjaer is the right man to be appointed permanent manager, after an impressive record of 14 wins in 17 games in all competitions.

Lukaku, who has scored six times in the last three matches, said: "I think it has been decided. I think he's going to get it, he should be (the next manager).

"We won at Tottenham (Hotspur) away, Chelsea away, then Arsenal in the FA Cup, now this game today. What else does he have to do?

"He wants to stay, the players want him to stay. We're doing really well, we're playing like Manchester United should play."

Former club captain Gary Neville had earlier said United's form under Solskjaer meant the Norwegian should get the permanent job this month.

Defender Luke Shaw also pointed to United's perfect away record under Solskjaer.

"We've had a couple of blips but that's nine away matches (won in a row) now, they're not easy games. It shows what sort of job Ole and his staff have done, long may that continue," Shaw said.

"I don't think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain (Solskjaer will get the job).

"We all love Ole and we love the job he's done so far."