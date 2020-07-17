Solskjaer upset that Chelsea get more rest ahead of FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unfair that Chelsea have 48 hours more to prepare for the FA Cup semi-final between the teams on Monday morning (Singapore time).

United were scheduled to face Crystal Palace in the English Premier League this morning, while Chelsea head into the encounter having beaten Norwich City 1-0 on Tuesday.

"There is a concern that they've had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair," Solskjaer told reporters before the Palace match.

"We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart."

However, Solskjaer said his team were in good shape to deal with the upcoming schedule.

"The next two weeks will be hectic, but we're very fit. Our lads haven't felt as fit as this for years," he added.

Manchester City and Arsenal, who meet in the other semi-final on Sunday morning, rested several key players during yesterday morning's games.